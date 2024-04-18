“Misplaced Priority” – Oluwo Cautions EFCC Over Naira Abuse Arrests, Calls For Public Enlightenment

Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct extensive public awareness campaigns against naira abuse before resorting to arrest.

Oluwo stated that many Nigerians are unaware of the behaviours that constitute naira abuse, and urged the anti-graft agency to launch a huge media campaign to educate Nigerians before imposing sanctions.

It should be noted Cubana Chief Priest and Bobrisky were recently arraigned for abusing the naira.

On Wednesday, the Osun monarch issued this remark through his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem.

He noted that it has established a cultural tendency in two tribes, with very few exceptions.

The statement read, “While commending the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for their efforts so far in recovering billion of stolen naira, I urge the commission to conduct comprehensive enlightenments for Nigerians on naira handlings.”

“The recent litigation by the EFCC against naira abuse is a misplaced priority. The practice of spraying money is more cultural to the Yorubas and Igbos,” Oluwo said.

“There is a cultural spirit in Yoruba that forces you to spend money uncontrollably at your exciting moment. I’m sure the spirit will be tamed when people have public knowledge of possible penalties for naira abuse. The commission should not place the cart before the horse.”

“EFCC should devise both print and electronic media to enlighten the public on those acts constituting naira abuse and spell out penalties. The public knowledge will unavoidably caution individuals and empower the commission to identify and punish arrogant naira abusers.”