Burna Boy Included In TIME’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2024

Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning Nigerian artist, has been named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People for 2024.

On the Time website, renowned Beninese vocalist Angelique Kidjo penned an homage to Ogulu.

She emphasised that Mr. Ogulu played a critical role in the global recognition of African music.

Kidjo wrote: “Burna Boy has made that vision [acceptance of African music] a global reality. His music draws from the rich well of Nigerian folk traditions, and he carries the torch lit by Fela Kuti. He is history in the making.”

Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People celebrates people who have had a substantial impact on the globe through their creativity, activism, or cultural influence.