If I Were President, People Would Apply To Do Podcasts – Toolz Asserts

Tolu Oniru, a Nigerian media celebrity better known as Toolz, has stated that if she were president, people would have to seek for clearance before starting podcasts.

She also noted that she would subject potential podcasters to a sanity check before providing such approval.

The OAP spoke on the most recent episode of her podcast, The Off Air Show.

“If I was ever to become President, you will have to apply to do a podcast. You will have to write an English proficiency test and also do a sanity test,” she said.

READ MORE: Junior Pope: If You Can’t Produce Good Film, Pack Up – Yvonne Jegede

Podcast culture is thriving in Nigeria, with many of their hosts and guests causing controversy on social media with their “outrageous” assertions and “provocative” comments.

As a result, some social media users have called for the restriction of podcasting in Nigeria.