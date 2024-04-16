Junior Pope: If You Can’t Produce Good Film, Pack Up – Yvonne Jegede

Yvonne Jegede, a Nollywood actress, has spoken out about the untimely death of her colleague, Junior Pope, who died on an awful boat trip.

Recall that the actor and four others drowned in the Anam River while returning from a movie shoot in Anambra.

Yvonne remarked that his death could have been avoided if he had worn a life jacket or if Nollywood producers had done their job properly.

She added that she has been outraged since his death because she believe the situation could have been averted.

She went on to say that many people criticise him for not getting a life jacket, but that many would have done the same.

She read the riot act to movie producers, telling them to do better and quit being producers if they can’t make a good film.

READ MORE: Nigerian Correctional Services Official Confirms Bobrisky’s Biological Male Organ Still Intact

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Hi guys, I have been very angry because what happened is something that could have been avoided but here we are and we’ve all learnt.

“Yes, we blame him for not getting a life jacket before getting on the boat, but it is something that a lot of us will do. I know some actors that will not get on that boat without a life jacket, they will demand to have it no matter the names you call them. A lot of us will still do it.

“These days, everybody wants to be a producer. If you can’t produce a good film, pack up”.