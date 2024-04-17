“Once You Leave Responsibilities For Woman, Expect Her To Cheat” – Blessing CEO To Men

Blessing Okoro, often known as Blessing CEO, a self-proclaimed relationship guru, claimed that most women cheat in their marriages because their spouses are irresponsible.

According to her, it is impossible for a woman who supports her family not to cheat.

Okoro mentioned this on the most recent episode of her TV show, Moments With Blessing CEO.

She recommended men to be financially solid and responsible in order to avoid infidelity from their spouses.

“As a man, you have to get a job. How would you leave responsibilities for a woman for 9years and you’re expecting her not to sleep around?” she remarked.