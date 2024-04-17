“I Have No Regrets Being Stripper” – BBNaija Chichi Reveals

Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, also known as Chichi, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has stated that she has no regrets being an exotic dancer.

The reality star, who recently declared her retirement from exotic dancing, said that if offered the opportunity to be a stripper again, she would take it.

Chichi recently revealed in a video message on Instagram that she was inspired by American rapper and former stripper Cardi B.

READ MORE: Parents’ Negligence Killed Sylvester Oromoni, Death Avoidable – Coroner Declares

She said: “I just woke up to see that my fave Cardi B has commented on my tweet. She has really inspired my life. She changed my life without even knowing it.

“Cardi B made me realise that I can be whoever I want to be in life. I will never regret ever being a stripper. And I will never deny the fact that I used to be a stripper. Why would I deny an occupation that catered for my needs when no one was there? If I have the opportunity to do it over and over again, I will.”