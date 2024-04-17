Charles Okocha Ecstatic As He’s Conferred With An Honorary Award By Mayor of Brampton In Canada

Charles Okocha, a Nollywood actor, has expressed excitement after being recognised by the Mayor of Brampton in Toronto, Canada.

Mayor Patrick Brown presented the actor with an Honorary Certificate in recognition of his contributions to the film industry.

He took to Instagram to show his appreciation for the award.

He wrote:

“Hey Fam. I usually don’t do this, but I felt it’s really important and necessary for me to let Y’all know that I’ve been getting the accolades that I truly deserve, just so you know the Mayor of Brampton in Toronto Canada @patrickbrownont just acknowledged and recognized my good work and decided to honor me with honorary award Congrats to me Now this is Phenomenal Cheeeeeee”

