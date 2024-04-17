EPL: How Rejection By Arsenal, Other Clubs Shaped My Career – Eze Of Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze born to Nigerian Igbo parents in Greenwich, United Kingdom, a Crystal Palace winger, has discussed how being rejected by Arsenal and other clubs shaped his career.

Eze said that Arsenal, Fulham, Reading, and Millwall released him as a teenager, while Sunderland and Bristol City declined to sign him entirely.

Eze, on the other hand, thrived at Queens Park Rangers and has emerged as an important player for Crystal Palace since his arrival.

The attacking midfielder has a plethora of choices available to him, but as he revealed in a heartfelt interview, this was not always the case.

“At a young age, it was hard, especially being released,” he told Premier League Production.

“Me and my mum cried, everyone was so upset – that’s all you know at that age.

“But looking back at it now, that’s the start of my journey and I’m grateful to God that’s how it went. If it wasn’t for that, I may not have got the resilience, bravery, to go and be who I want to be elsewhere. It’s shaped me to be who I am today.”