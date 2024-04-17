Man Electrocuted While Vandalising, Stealing Cables From Transformer In Edo

A suspected electric cable vandal has been electrocuted in Benin, Edo State.

The yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man met his demise while trying to vandalize cables of a transformer belonging to Benin Electric Distribution Company (BEDC).

The suspect had succeeded in cutting some of the cables before he got electrocuted in the early hours of Tuesday, 16 April, along Airport Road, Benin.

Passers-by as were seen raining curses on the deceased for being the one responsible for their perpetual darkness, adding that he, at last has met his waterloo.

One of the residents of the area, who identified himself simply as Emmanuel, blamed the action of the deceased on get-rich-quick syndrome.

According to him, despite his death, he still succeeded in putting the entire community in total darkness.

Evelyn Gbiwen, acting Head, Corporate Communications of BEDC Electricity Plc, lamented what she described as incessant act of energy theft and vandalism of the company’s facilities within its franchise states of Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti.

She said, according to News Agency of Nigeria that, despite the company’s regular warning to the members of the public to desist from vandalism and energy theft, people still indulge themselves in it.

Gbiwen who said that people must learn to desist from such dangerous path, noted that the “singular act of this vandal, has thrown the entire community into total darkness”

She therefore appealed to residents in where BEDC’s facilities are located to be vigilant and help safeguard them from vandals so that the company can serve them better.