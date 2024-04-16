Suspected Bandits Kill PDP LG Secretary In Zamfara

Some gunmen, suspected to be bandits have killed one Musa Ille, the secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the terrorists shot Musa dead in front of his residence in Tsafe town on Monday evening.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the deceased was a grassroot politician who contributed to the success of the party in the 2023 Election which produced Dauda Lawal as the state governor.

Confirming the horrible development, the PDP Chairman of the local government, Garba Garewa, disclosed the killing of the party’s secretary in Tsafe to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said: “We are suspecting his killers to be bandits, they entered his house yesterday (Monday) and shot him.”

Also, a resident, who confirmed the PDP’s chieftain during an interview with Sahara Reporters said: “The late Musa Ille was one of our good and God fearing neighbors, he was killed in front of his house.”