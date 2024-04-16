Why Comparing My Music To Adekunle Gold’s ‘Somewhat Shallow’ – Simi Reveals

Simisola Kosoko, an Afrobeats musician, has responded to online comparisons with her husband, Adekunle Gold.

In an interview with African Folder magazine, the mother of one described the comparison as ‘somewhat shallow’.

The gifted singer-songwriter has carved out her own distinct niche in the music industry, with countless songs bearing her name.

Simi, who has continually pleased both fans and critics with her deep voice and meaningful lyrics, admitted that while she expected such comparisons, she believe they fail to capture the depth and uniqueness of their various musical genres.

Despite being personal and professional partners, Simi highlighted the significance of understanding and appreciating their unique artistry.

She said: “What gets to me about this question is the fact that I am married to an artist, people then take my life, my music, and compare it to my husband, the father of my child, which in all honesty, I feel is a little ignorant because we are not the same. No one is comparing me to another woman in the industry, but instead my husband. It’s not just very inspiring. We might be a match, but our roles are different. When we had our baby, she was in my stomach, not his. I was the one breastfeeding. But that doesn’t make his role as a father any less. I don’t know if you understand the trajectory of this analogy, but all I am trying to say is that the comparisons between me and my husband, although expected, are somewhat shallow, you know. But at the end of the day, these are the things we as public figures sign up for. So I tend not to get too irritated these days.”