“I’ll Never Sleep With Any Man For Money” – BBNaija Khloe Spills

Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe, Big Brother Naija reality star, has pledged that she will never have sex with any man for financial gain.

She also mentioned that she had never been in a relationship.

Khloe revealed in an open interview with Chude Jideonwo that she had flirted with men in the past but is still looking for the ideal man for a relationship.

In her words,

“I will never sleep with any man for money. When it comes to relationship, I think I am taking my time to find the right man. 100 can come, I can decide to flirt with 100 but I know what I am looking for; my kind of man.

“And I have never been in a relationship before. If you are my ex, it never happened. I don’t know you.”