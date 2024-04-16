Nasarawa Govt Bans Ethnic Vigilante Groups Over Alleged Terrorism

The Nasarawa state government has banned all ethnic vigilante groups, operating across the 13 local government areas of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming, following the emergency security meeting convened by the state’s Governor, Abdullahi Sule,

However, in a statement made available by the state government to the public on Tuesday, disclosed that, two weeks ultimatum have been issued to all the local security outfits, adding that they must hand over their uniforms and weapons to the state Commissioner of Police, Shehu Nadada.

The statement partly reads: “Similar Organisations includes any association, movement or group of persons or society in whatever name called or form, with the aim and objectives of providing security amongst particular ethnic groups within Nasarawa State through the use of force or arms etc.

“Accordingly, the Kungiyar Zaman Lafiya nomad vigilante, Bassa vigilante, Eggon vigilante and other similar organisations are henceforth proscribed, and declared unlawful societies that are inimical to good governance in the state”.