Many Feared Dead As Rival Bandit Groups Clash In Zamfara

A yet to be identified number of bandits have been killed as a result of a clash between two rival groups around Hayin Alhaji to Munhaye forest of the Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

A resident of the area, Mohammed Sanda, told PUNCH on Sunday that the two terrorist groups engaged in a supremacy fight last Saturday where many lost their lives.

He stressed that the people of the area were currently trouping to the battleground to see the dead bodies of the neutralised bandits.

Sanda said: “Some bandits who came from Katsina State invaded some communities between Tafkin Kazai and Munhaye village around five o’clock pm last Saturday evening trying to abduct the residents of the area”.

“While they were in the area, another group of bandits led by Ado Alero came to the place in a bid to protect the residents”.

“The two bandit groups exchanged hot words and finally began to shoot at each other, while the residents ran helter-skelter for their dear lives.

“As we were running, the bandits’ leader Ado Alero told us not to panic and asked us to remain where we were.

READ MORE: Kaduna: Seven Injured As Bandits Burn 12 Villagers, 17 Houses

“The two groups fought for several hours where many of them were killed and when we returned to the area early morning of today Sunday, we saw many corpses and several motorcycles.

“As I am speaking to you at the moment, many people are trouping to this place to see the corpses and the abandoned motorcycles.

“We may dig a big grave and bury the dead bodies before they decompose.”