Aina Played AFCON Final With Injury- Nottingham Forest Coach

The Nottingham Forest’s manager, Nuno Espirito, has revealed that Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, played in the 2023 African Cup of Nations final with an injury.

INFORMATION NIGERIA recalls that Nigeria suffered a 2-1 loss to the host country, the Elephant of Ivory Coast in the final.

However, the coach of the English Premier League side, Nuno, in a post match interview after Aston Villa defeat, on Saturday, confirmed Aina’s situation.

He said: ” We have some problems.

“The three players who returned are not available.

“All of them, Ola, Willy and Ibrahim, came with injuries, so they will not be available for this match. We don’t have a date for their return.

“Ola got injured in the semi-final and played the final with an injury, he tried but didn’t really play in the final.

“Ibrahim was the same, he had been struggling since he was there at the AFCON.

“So the three of them are not available, which is bad for us.”