Hosts Ivory Coast Beat Super Eagles To Win AFCON 2023

Nigeria lost to hosts Ivory Coast in a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final match at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on Sunday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Elephants saw off the Super Eagles in a tense 2-1 defeat.

However, two strikes from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller were enough to see off Troost-Ekong’s opener.

In the 62nd minute, Kessié scored the equaliser via a header, while Haller scored the winner in the 81st minute to gift the Elephants a 2-1 win and the 2023 AFCON title.

Ivory Coast’s success sees them add this year’s title to those claimed in 1992 and 2015, while this win also allows them to join Nigeria on three Cup of Nations triumphs overall.

Only Egypt, Cameroon and Ghana have won the title more often, with the Super Eagles squandering the opportunity to match their Ghanaian rivals on four victories.