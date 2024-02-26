Qatar Makes U-Turn, Set To Hold Investment Forum During Tinubu’s Visit

Qatar has made a U-turn on its decision not to host the business and investment forum proposed by President Bola Tinubu during his visit slated for March 2, 2024, to the Arab country.

Recall that there was a controversy over the President’s visit with some reports claiming that the Arab country had denied him.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that this was made known in a so-called leaked memo dated February 22 2024 , had showed that Qatar declined the proposed forum, stating that the country had no agreement with Nigeria.

However, in a new letter, made by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Qatar, apologised for the rejection of the proposed business visit.

Meanwhile, in a twist of event, the Qatari has confirmed that the business parley will be held during Tinubu’s visit to the country in a memo dated Sunday, February 25, 2024, addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qatar embassy said: “Regarding the upcoming State visit of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Qatar from 2nd-3rd March 2024 and with reference to our Note: Ref: QEA/FA/057/24 dated 22/02/2024 regarding holding of a Business and Investment Forum (BIF) on the margins of Mr. President’s visit to Qatar on 2nd March 2024.”

“The Embassy has the honour to convey that the Qatar Chamber of Commerce will host the above-mentioned event on March 3, 2024, as proposed by the Nigerian side.”