Kaduna: Seven Injured As Bandits Burn 12 Villagers, 17 Houses

Gindin Dutse Makyali village, Doka in Kufana District, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was on Sunday enveloped with tears after bandits invaded the community, burning 12 villagers in their homes.

The gunmen also burnt to ashes 17 houses in the community during the operation that occurred at 6:00 am on Sunday.

Stephen Maikori, Overseer of Kufana District, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying seven other persons were injured by the attackers.

READ ALSO: Fallen Container Claims Three Lives On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

“At the morning today, Sunday 18/2/2024, around 6:00 am, bandits attacked the community in large numbers and killed 12 persons by burning them, while seven people sustained serious injuries. In addition, 17 residential houses were set ablaze,” Maikori disclosed.

Reports revealed gathered that the attackers opened fire on other innocent villagers without abducting any member of the community.