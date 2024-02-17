Fallen Container Claims Three Lives On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Three persons have died in an accident around Mowe on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the accident was attributed to a container that fell off a truck with number plate T-1563 LA and trapped the three victims said to be occupants of a Howo truck without number plate.

However, the Ogun Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, in a statement on Saturday, blamed the crash on dangerous driving of the driver.

Ogun FRSC spokesperson, Florence Okpe, disclosed that the accident was as a result of loss of control, adding that the FRSC rescue team tried to save the lives of the victims.

Florence said: “FRSC operatives at Mowe carried out rescue operation at about 0107 hrs on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Mowe involving 02 vehicles with registration number T-15636LA BLUEBIRD and a HOWO TRUCK no number on it.

“Three persons were involved all male adult and they were all killed by the container that fell and rested on the occupants of the HOWO truck.

“A tow truck was contacted to pull off the truck to ease traffic flow and a crane was also contacted to remove the container off the road.”