Ogun Monarch Suspended For Allegedly Abusing Naira Notes

The Olu of Owode in Obafemi/Owode Local Government of Ogun State, identified as Oba Kolawole Sowemimo, has confirmed his two-month suspension without salaries by the Egba Traditional Council.

This is coming, following the monarch’s alleged abuse of naira notes, as seen in a viral video from early January.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that in the video, the royal father was captured on camera adorning popular Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde with new notes of N1,000.

However, the event did not settle well with the Egba Traditional Council as they suspend the monarch for his public degradation of the Nigerian currency, which is a violation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s regulations.

The suspension was reportedly imposed during the February statutory meeting of the Egba Traditional Council, chaired by the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

It was gathered that the joint resolution passed during the meeting approved the suspension of the monarch based on the Ethics Committee’s recommendation.

READ MORE: Ogun Monarch Crushed To Death Inside Commercial Tricycle

Speaking to journalists on the development, Sowemimo said that the suspension was announced during the traditional rulers meeting on Friday.

He said: “They said the suspension was due to the way I spent money on one musician. And when I was asked if I had anything to say, I stood up and apologised for whatever I had done wrong, and the suspension, which was earlier announced to be for three months without salaries, was reduced to two months.

“I totally accept the verdict of the council because it is the person that we love that we chastise, so I am good with the decision.”