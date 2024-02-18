Lagos Govt Shuts Mandilas Market

The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate closure of Mandilas Market for the next two days.

This is to enable marketers comply with its directive for the removal of illegal make-shift structures erected on road setbacks within and around the market.

The closure notice was issued on Saturday during a joint inspection and enforcement exercise carried out by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), in conjunction with some law enforcement agencies and other relevant government agencies in charge of emergency-related matters.

The enforcement exercise followed the expiration of the 14-day self-removal notice earlier given by the state government to the traders to remove their wares and shops from the roads, especially around Mandilas on Lagos Island.

Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to the Governor on electronic Geographic Information System and Urban Development; his colleague in charge of Central Business District, Bola Olumegbon-Lawal; the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Nurudeen Sodehinde and the General Manager of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, led the enforcement team during the monitoring exercise.

Speaking on the rationale behind the extension, Babatunde explained that the extension of the initial ultimatum was meant to further give room for the affected shop owners to salvage their belongings and voluntarily remove obstructions erected on walkways.

“With the level of non-compliance and lackadaisical attitude put up by the affected traders, the state government is fully ready to enforce compliance and removal where necessary upon the expiration of the new ultimatum given,” he said.

Olumegbon-Lawal, on her part, said the clean-up exercise being embarked upon by the state government throughout the entire Lagos Island was in the interest and safety of the residents.

She said: “The rate of safety infractions being perpetrated within the Mandilas market including the erection of high capacity generating set on make-shift extensions on first, and second floors.”

While pleading for self-compliance from the affected shop owners to remove all illegal attachments and extensions, Olumegbon-Lawal stated that the state government is desirous of achieving a saner, well-organised and clean city devoid of all forms of environmental nuisance.

Also speaking, Sodehinde said the state government was sending strong a message to Lagosians to be law-abiding.

He added, “If the state government is forced to carry out the removal of the extensions and illegal structures, the affected persons would be compelled to pay for such exercise.

“Lagos is an urban state and this implies that there should be organisation and proper coordination in the way and manner we carry out our businesses and all our engagements.”

He assured Lagosians that the monitoring and enforcement of compliance with the ongoing cleanup would be sustained until total sanity is restored to Lagos Island.

The Lagos State Government had on January 29, 2024, given a 14-day ultimatum to traders occupying illegal structures in Lagos Island to evacuate.