Hardship: Tinubu Rigged His Way Into Power To Destroy Nigeria — Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, popular rights activist and stalwart of the Labour Party, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of rigging himself into power to kill Nigerians.

The activist, via X on Saturday, said those close to the President can’t feel the hardship Nigerians are currently experiencing.

According to her, Nigerians, who experienced poverty during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, are witnessing another level of hardship now.

“The people that were in multi-dimensional poverty during Buhari, can you imagine what state they are in now? Tinubu rigged his way in to destroy Nigeria.

“The Muslim-Muslim ticket and the Emilokan group will not feel it. Anytime they buy, they will just say, ‘at least they’re rigged in,’ nothing else matters,” she posted.

Recall that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had announced a two-day nationwide protest over the hardship being experienced by Nigerians as well as the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The protest will begin a week after the expiration of the 14 day ultimatum it issued to the Federal Government which expires on February 23.

The days for the nationwide protest are February 27 and 28.