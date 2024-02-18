Independent Body Should Check, Probe Complaints Against Police — Ogun CP

Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, has advocated for the creation of an independent body to probe complaints against police officers.

Alamutu said this at a weekend lecture at the 26th Annual Convention of the Alumni Association of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

The convention’s theme, “Insecurity in Nigeria: The Mistrust between Police and Citizenry,” assesed the importance of addressing the strained relationship.

He however emphasized the necessity for systemic, institutional, and legislative reforms to foster improved police-citizen relations, promoting accountability and transparency within the police force.

“Strong mechanisms should be put in place for holding police accountable for their actions including thorough and impartial investigations into allegations of misconduct.

“There should also be an establishment of an independent body to monitor and investigate complaints which will further help to pacify the ill feelings of the citizens toward the police.

“Furthermore, transparency in police operations should be promoted and this can be achieved through publishing of crime statistics and making information on police procedures public,” he said.

Corruption, human rights abuses, inadequate training and professionalism among others, he noted, are factors contributing to the mistrust between the Nigerian police and the people

Addressing the mistrust between the police and the citizenry, the police chief added, is crucial for combating insecurity and creating a safe environment for everyone.

He noted that rebuilding trust would require a multifaceted approach which encompasses community policing, accountability, human rights training, public awareness campaigns, adequate funding, among others.