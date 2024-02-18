Elites Responsible For Nigeria’s Destruction — Ex-Imo Speaker, Ibe

Former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Ike Ibe, says the elites are to be blamed for the Nigeria’s economic state.

Ibe, in a weekend statement via X noted that the elites have not lived up to expectations.

“Hardship, starvation, high cost of living, unimaginable costs of food and products, leadership failures, nepotism, hunger, deaths, etc. We have seen worse cups. This cup too shall pass over us. Amen.

“It is the elites that destroyed Nigeria. The party leaders who give crooks tickets because of money.

“The professors, who as returning officers, declare losers as winners because of money.

“The judges who give ridiculous judgments declaring obvious losers as winners because of money. All these characters are elites. They destroyed Nigeria,” he posted.