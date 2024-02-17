“Let’s Have State Police, But Governors Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Abuse It” – Arase

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, on Friday, warned governors not to abuse state police.

It was gathered that the former Inspector General of Police, made this known via Inside Sources show with Laolu Akande, on Channels Television.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu and the 36 state governors, on Thursday, met and considered the establishment of state police as a way to solve the security challenges and kidnaping in the country.

Arase said: “Policing is local. Crime is environmental. State police is what we should be thinking about but then, there must be some safeguards put in place like is the governor going to be the one to appoint a commissioner of police and deputy commissioner of police?

“In other areas, the governor does not have control over the appointment of police commissioners. The truth about it is that we are going to have state police, our political culture must be such that accommodate oppositions. Most of our governors, if they have control over police apparatus, their oppositions won’t be able to campaign anywhere.”