FG, Governors Consider Creation Of State Police Amid Insecurity Challenge

As part of efforts to end insecurity challenge facing the country, the Federal Government and state governors are considering the creation of state police.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that this is coming, following an emergency meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the 36 governors at the Aso Rock Villa on Thursday.

Disclosing this to the public today, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, led this out during a press briefing, stating that the process is still in its infancy and would only take shape after more deliberations between stakeholders.

He said: “There is also a discussion around the issue of state police. The federal government and the state governments are mulling the possibility of setting up state police.

“Of course, this is still going to be further discussed. A lot of work has to be done in that direction. But if our government and the state governments agree to the necessity of having state police, this is a significant shift.

“Like I said, more work needs to be done in that direction. A lot of meetings will have to happen between the Federal Government and dissolved nationals to see the modalities of achieving this.”