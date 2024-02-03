Insecurity: ‘It’s Time For State Police, Constitutional Amendment’ – Laolu Akande To Tinubu, Governors

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s ex-spokesman, Laolu Akande, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, State Governors, as well as National Assembly members to establish state police to curb insecurity in the country.

According to him, the current centralized security structure is inadequate to resolve the insecurity situation in the country.

Speaking on Channels Television’s “Inside Sources,” on Friday, Akande said: “The time has come to give that authority and power.

“Now, this has to be done properly and that is why we are calling for a proper constitutional amendment that will define how this will not be abused.

“It is also important for all the stakeholders to come together and ensure proper rules of engagement. The time for state police is now. We are calling on the President.

“We are calling on the governors, the members of the National Assembly and the State Assemblies to set the ball rolling and we are also calling on the traditional rulers, religious leaders and all leaders of thought to come behind this idea of state police.”