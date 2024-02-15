BBNaija’s Alex Shares Adorable Photos To Celebrate 28th Birthday

Big Brother Naija star, Alexandra Amuche Sandra Asogwa, often known as Alex is celebrating her 28th birthday today.

To commemorate the event, the reality star posted breathtaking pictures of herself on her Instagram profile, along with a long remark reflecting her life’s journey and also appreciating herself.

She captioned,

“Season 28, Episode BIRTHDAY 🥳 .

I use to think I’ll be scared on this particular birthday, feeling unfulfilled and nervous but for some reason, I’m relaxed, at peace, positive and very happy 😊 .

Amuchechukwu, your life has been a movie and I’ve watched with so much interest. I’ve dosed off sometimes but that’s when you sleep. I’ve screamed, laughed, cried and gone through every emotion that there is for you. I’ve tried to predict but your plot twists are not for mere mortals. Your cast and crew are on another level. Your director is divine and you as a co director will forever be a terrific choice.

Ada Nne ya na Nna ya queen 👸🏾 , I’m glad you are here . You have no idea the good things that the universe has in store for you. I’ve watched you grow into the precious woman that you are right now. I’m happy for who you now know that you are, more that you are finding out, what I’ve seen that you are capable of and how you complete the world.

Dear me 💜, on this particular birthday, I appreciate freedom and strong will. I appreciate my heart and my entire being. I’m so proud of me.

Even if the wheels ever fall off, if the sun stops shining, if all the ifs come to pass, no matter what it is, I’m confident in this girl.

Now back on set! This movie won’t direct itself.

Lights, camera, Action!!!

Happy birthday Alex 🥳.

Fun fact, I was born on a Thursday 😃, today is Thursday 🥳.”

Her fans flooded her comments section to wish her happy birthday…

See some comments…

