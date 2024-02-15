Deyemi Okanlawon And Wife Welcome Third Child

Deyemi Okanlawon, a Nollywood actor, and his wife Damilola have welcomed their third child, a boy.
On Thursday, February 15, 2024, the actor announced the wonderful news to his fans and followers via Instagram.
The post featured a video conversation between him and his wife, who had just given birth, with the newborn tucked against her chest.
In this heartfelt social media caption, his love and admiration for Damilola were highlighted. He praised his wife for giving birth to their children.
He wrote,
“To the love of my life, the strongest woman alive, thank you so so much for birthing all our most precious gifts. I love you Damilover! Welcome son… you’re about to have the best life with the best dada”.
His colleagues flooded his comment section congratulating him on his new blessing.
See comments…
Cute Abiola wrote, “Congratulations
Omowunmi Dada wrote, “Awww. Our baby is here. Congratulations Dami and Deyemi
Mercy Aigbe wrote, “Baba Awon boys! Congratulations my brother
Kunle Remi wrote, “Congratulations brozay. God’s goodness encompasses you and yours
Paul Okoye wrote, “Congratulations her
Seyi Edun wrote, “Congratulations
Monalisa Chinda wrote, “Congratulations beautiful news
Bolaji Ogunmola wrote, “Congratulations
Bisola Aiyeola wrote, “Congratulations guys
Muyiwa Ademola wrote, “Congratulations to your entire household dear bro. The baby came in the season of love
Ini Edo wrote, “Congratulations
Laura Ikeji wrote, “Congrats D. God bless ur family
