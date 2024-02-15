Deyemi Okanlawon And Wife Welcome Third Child

Deyemi Okanlawon, a Nollywood actor, and his wife Damilola have welcomed their third child, a boy.

On Thursday, February 15, 2024, the actor announced the wonderful news to his fans and followers via Instagram.

The post featured a video conversation between him and his wife, who had just given birth, with the newborn tucked against her chest.

In this heartfelt social media caption, his love and admiration for Damilola were highlighted. He praised his wife for giving birth to their children.

He wrote,

“To the love of my life, the strongest woman alive, thank you so so much for birthing all our most precious gifts. I love you Damilover! Welcome son… you’re about to have the best life with the best dada”.

His colleagues flooded his comment section congratulating him on his new blessing.

See comments…

Cute Abiola wrote, “Congratulations

Omowunmi Dada wrote, “Awww. Our baby is here. Congratulations Dami and Deyemi

Mercy Aigbe wrote, “Baba Awon boys! Congratulations my brother

Kunle Remi wrote, “Congratulations brozay. God’s goodness encompasses you and yours

Paul Okoye wrote, “Congratulations her

Seyi Edun wrote, “Congratulations

Monalisa Chinda wrote, “Congratulations beautiful news

Bolaji Ogunmola wrote, “Congratulations

Bisola Aiyeola wrote, “Congratulations guys

Muyiwa Ademola wrote, “Congratulations to your entire household dear bro. The baby came in the season of love

Ini Edo wrote, “Congratulations

Laura Ikeji wrote, “Congrats D. God bless ur family

