“Back To Sender”- Don Jazzy Rejects Flower Man Gifted Him On Valentine’s Day

Michael Collins Ajereh, known as Don Jazzy, Nigeria’s top producer, was among the celebs that received bouquets on Valentine’s Day.

In contrast to Tiwa Savage, his previous signee, who received numerous bouquets from an unidentified source, Don Jazzy voiced his disdain.

The owner of the Mavin label shared a video on Instagram showing a man who opted to give him a flower as he was on his way out with his crew.

Don Jazzy, who declined the flowers, questioned the person who had delivered them.

The record producer was heard asking, “Who send me flower? Why will you send me flower? I be babe? back to sender,”

However, Don Jazzy was shown handling what appeared to be money to the man, despite the flower rejection.

See some comments from the post,

janzy___: “E get the way the guy take put the money for pocket, that was fast.”

realjudy___: “You sent me back my flowers ?” That’s not fair ! U even said back to sender on top of it.

pearlwats: “Na me send am oo. Now I don Dey feel bad.”

funnyfrosh: “Who buy don baba flower?”

jessicaokoli_: “I like that back to sender package oo.”

SEE VIDEO: