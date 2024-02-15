Nigerian Man Completes Trek-A-Thon From Delta To Lagos To See Olamide

Oghenetega Erhavwiere aka Tbaddo, a rising Nigerian musician, has trekked from Delta to Lagos.

He completed his 29-day walk to meet Olamide, a well-known singer and rapper.

According to TheNation, the 27-year-old, who is from Delta, Ughelli LGA, began his journey on January 12, 2024 and arrived in Lagos on February 11, 2024.

Tbaddo claimed that meeting the Rapper would be all he needed to achieve a great height in the entertainment business, and that this was the reason he left Delta in pursuit of Olamide.

Being a self-proud musician, he stated that he thinks a verse from Olamide will help him reach his objective.

He said; “I see that people in Lagos do not value what they have. Look, Olamide is a spiritually bad man, the problem is he only helps Yoruba people if he comes to music. Come close to Olamide very well and look at his eyes tell me what you see.

“Olamide is the only person that can blow me up in the music industry. If Olamide jumps into your song just forget about promotion you did blow be that.”

The “On the Way” crooner claimed that he is working on a song called “GuoGuo” and would like Olamide to contribute a verse.

He said that he departed Delta with little money and depended on meticulous budgeting, boosted by energy from a bottled drink, when asked how he survived the full 29-day journey before arriving in Lagos.

He disclosed: “I only had 4500 with me when I left for the journey, Right now, I only have 700 with me here in Lagos.”



The young musician, who recently arrived in Lagos, has revealed that he is experiencing health issues as a result of a lack of suitable shelter, adding that he does not know anyone in Lagos.

He expressed optimism that renowned artist Olamide would be able to assist him.

According to the young artist, all of his expectations will be dashed if Olamide doesn’t grant his wish.

In his words,

“Hmmm, I have nothing to do. I better die than face the laughter of the world. Because right now people’s eyes are on me. I know Olamide will not like to tone me down. But if he does we leave the rest for God.”