“My Heart Is Fragile, If Someone Plays With It, I’ll Cry” – Shallipopi

Crown Uzama known professionally as Shallipopi, a Nigerian musician, has revealed that he is afraid of falling in love because of the brittleness of his heart.

The “Oba Pluto” singer claimed that after being brokenhearted by his ex-lover, he became emotionally susceptible.

Speaking on the most recent episode of The Receipts Podcast, he said,

“I’m a lover of love but I don’t love because of the way this generation is.

“My heart is fragile so if someone plays with it, I will cry. Someone broke my heart in the past. We were in a relationship, then something happened and we broke up. The fault wasn’t from me.”

The musician stated that, aside from brief “flings,” he has never cheated in a relationship.

He added that, while he is not currently looking for a partner, he is “patiently waiting for somebody who can match his vibe.”