Unknown Gunmen Kill Plateau APC Publicity Secretary

Some yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly attacked and killed one person, including Sylvanus Namang, the Publicity Secretary of All Progressive Party, in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State.

However, a chieftain of the APC who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed Namang’s death to PUNCH in Jos, on Sunday.

He said: “Yes, it’s true. We have lost our spokesman, Sylvanus Namang. From what I was told, he went to Pankshin for a burial on Saturday. Afterward, he went to buy something at an eatery in the locality.

“Suddenly, some armed people came to the place and shot at him and one other person. He later succumbed to the injuries sustained and died.

“I learnt that the other victim, who is said to be a business man, also died from the gunshot wounds.”