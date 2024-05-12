Fubara: I‘ll Correct My Mistake In Due Time – Wike Says, Insists Nobody Can Sack ‘His’ Lawmakers



The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has again weighed in on the political crisis rocking the State.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), posited that he made a mistake in supporting Siminalayi Fubara to emerge as his successor.

Speaking on Saturday at the grand civic reception held at Ogu-Bolo in honour of Chief George Thompson Sekibo, Wike begged for God’s forgiveness as well as the people’s forgiveness for making an error in judgment.

Vowing to correct his mistake at the right time, he said: ”I want to say this clearly, in life we have made a mistake. I have made a mistake. I own it up and I say God forgive me. I have said all of you forgive me. But we will correct it at the appropriate time. I am a human, I am bound to make a mistake. So forgive me for making a wrong judgement. So nobody should kill.”

Speaking further on the current political crisis rocking Rivers State, Wike called out the camp of Governor Fubara, saying no injunctions obtained at 2am or 4am would stop the law and due process from taking its course in the state.

“If they like they can go to anybody by 2am or 4am to get injunction. The law will take its course. We must follow due process,” Wike said.

He further assured lawmakers of the State House of Assembly loyal to him that nobody can sack them from their positions.

His words: “Don’t be afraid nobody will remove you as a lawmaker. Most of you don’t understand. This is our work. Our business is to make them to fear. That is what I am doing. We will make them to be angry everyday and they will continue to make mistakes.

“So don’t worry yourselves. We won’t give money to anybody to go and buy arms to kill anybody. I have maintained peace and I want to beg all you to continue to maintain peace. Nobody will tell me that I can’t live in my house or go to my house. But all of you should maintain the peace. Follow law and due process..we will get to the end

“As you see me I stand straight. I think well. I came with senator Magnus Abe. I work with people that have brains. On politics, when people with brains agree they disagree. Those, who don’t know what to do but said they would bring me down, who born them? They are nowhere. When you are in charge, you are in charge.

“Everything will calm down. All these people running around, they would come down. Boma worked for his appointment, he showed loyalty and commitment and that is why God placed him there. Don’t worry.

“Let me also advise you, forget about how they abuse us. You must be alive for people to abuse you. If you are dead, will they abuse you? At the appropriate time when the results will be announced, we will know who is who. We have defeated them severally.

“Some of them ran to Abuja but when I went to Abuja, they ran back here. Have you not seen the way Abuja is moving? No amount of propaganda can help you. Ogu people have shown loyalty and I want to thank you.”