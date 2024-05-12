But For Wike’s Help, Fubara Would’ve Been A Level 14 Civil Servant — Rivers Ex-Commissioner

George-Kelly Alabo, former Commissioner for Works in Rivers State, has stated that the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, would have been a level 14 officer in the civil service, if not for his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The ex-Commissioner had resigned from the cabinet of Fubara in March before he became the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency.

Speaking on his resignation on Channels Television, Alabo declared his loyalty to Wike, saying he couldn’t be seen as a betrayer.

“My loyalty lies irreversibly with Nyesom Wike.

“Let me tell you something, we must not forget those who helped us to climb. The governor, for instance, would have been a level 14 civil servant in the Ministry of Finance if not for Wike who made him a DFA, Permanent Secretary, Accountant General, and governor,” he said.

On his disagreement with the Governor, Alabo said he couldn’t have taken sides with Fubara because he did not fulfil his side of the peace agreement initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Part of the resolution was that the budget should be represented to the House of Assembly. So, there is no appropriation. How are you spending? That’s probably why I couldn’t side with him,” he added.

READ ALSO: Fubara: I‘ll Correct My Mistake In Due Time – Wike Says, Insists Nobody Can Sack ‘His’ Lawmakers

According to him, he resigned from the cabinet of Fubara because the State was spending money without appropriation.

Five lawmakers loyal to Fubara had approved N800 billion as the state’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year, but a Federal High Court in Abuja nullified it.

The Court asked the Governor to re-present the budget to the constituted House of Assembly under Speaker Martin Amaewhule – an ally of Wike.

Alabo said it was a breach of the procurement law for him to be awarding contracts when there was no budget.

His words: “Part of the resolution was that the budget should be re-presented to the correct house of assembly. Was that done up till now? No.

“So if there is no appropriation, if there is no budget, how are you spending? That is my worry.

“How can I serve in that kind of government? I will be picked up one day, because you have immunity. I am approving projects and signing award letters without appropriation which is a breach of a procurement law.

“I don’t have immunity so I can be picked. Probably that could have been one of the reasons for my resignation.”