Resilient Arsenal Beat Man Utd To Regain Premier League Lead

Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Leandro Trossard’s early goal from Kai Havertz’s right-wing cross put the Gunners ahead.

Erik ten Hag’s injury-hit United pushed hard for the equalise as Mikel Arteta’s team claimed their 18th clean sheet of this league season.

The three points move them back one point ahead of defending champions, Manchester City who have a game in hand, to be played at Tottenham on Tuesday.

The Premier League title race will now go to the last day of the season.

Arsenal have now won three successive Premier League games against Manchester United for the first time since September 1998.

Arteta’s side win at Old Trafford was their 27th in the Premier League this season, only winning more league games in a campaign in the top-flight in 1970-71 (29) and 1930-31 (28).

Manchester United have lost 19 games in all competitions this season, their most since 1978-79 (also 19).