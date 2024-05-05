Arsenal Pay Tribute To British-Nigerian Teenage Fan Daniel Anjorin Killed In UK (Pictures)

Arsenal fans, paid tribute to the late British-Nigerian teenage fan, identified as Daniel Anjorin, who was tragically killed by a sword-wielding assailant in London, on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the north London club, during the 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, paused the game in the 14th minute, with supporters applauding in tribute to 14-year-old Anjorin, whose favourite player was Bukayo Saka.

The scoreboard beamed Daniel’s image with banners reading “R.I.P Daniel” displayed in various parts of the Emirates Stadium in honour of the Arsenal fan.

Anjorin died on Tuesday morning as he walked to school in Hainault, in the east of Britain’s capital, when he was attacked by a man wielding what appeared to be a Samurai-type sword.

The suspect, a Spanish-Brazilian national, Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, was remanded in custody by a London Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Until his death, Daniel attended Bancroft’s private school in Woodford Green, also attended by Nottingham attack victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar.

The independent school attended by Anjorin said in a statement on Wednesday, that they had been left in “profound shock and sorrow” at the pupil’s death.