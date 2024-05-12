The operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a suspected kidnapper who allegedly abducted his cousin and killed her.

It was gathered that the suspect, identified as Abdul Azeez Idris, murdered his 6-year-old cousin, Aisha Dahiru after she recognized him.

In a statement made by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, the deceased was said to have been kidnapped while on her way to Islamiya school(Qur’anic school).

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the suspect, killed his cousin, despite collecting an N8 million ransom through an unknown caller.

The police’s statement reads: “On February 12, 2024, at about 1 00 hrs, Mr. Saidu Dahiru, father of the victim a resident of Angwan Juma’a, Zaria, reported to the Zaria City police station that his daughter, Aisha Saidu, a six-year-old female, went missing on her way to Islamiyya school.

“According to Mr. Dahiru, Aisha was allegedly abducted by her cousin, Abdulazeez Idris, also residing in Angwan Juma’a, Zaria.

“Following her disappearance, Dahiru received a phone call from an unknown individual, later identified as the perpetrator, demanding a ransom of ₦8,000,000 (eight million naira) for her safe return.

“The case was transferred to the Anti Kidnapping Unit of SCID, Kaduna, where they traced and arrested the perpetrator, identified as Abdulazeez Idris, in Makarfi Local Government.