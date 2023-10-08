Kaduna Police Nab Ten Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Weapons

Operatives of Kaduna State Police Command have arrested no fewer than ten individuals suspected of involvement in kidnapping activities between September and October 3, 2023.

The Command’s Acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development during a press briefing on Saturday,

Hassan revealed that the security men successfully seized three AK47 rifles, three fabricated 10-round revolvers, 448 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, an additional cache of 15 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, and a vehicle bearing the registration number Ebonyi HKW 578 AA, from the suspects.

He lamented that the culprits had been successfully carrying out their operations due to the alleged cooperations within the state security personnel and the criminal elements.

He said: “It is pertinent to note that we often have interface with you in an effort to showcase our successes in the fight against robbery, banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes.

“The accomplishments are not devoid of the assurances of our definite commitment to our statutory duty, thus, we seek for a robust Police – Public partnership in the continuous fight against criminal elements as the task of securing the communities is everybody’s duty.

“The Command is not unmindful of the security challenges bedevilling the state, amongst which are banditry, kidnapping, robbery and farmers/herders skirmishes, among others.

“However, remarkable efforts were not spared in addressing the untoward situation, which culminates into the relative peace currently being experienced by the law-abiding citizens in the state,” Hassan said during the press conference.

The police mouthpiece said the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be brought before the court once the investigations are concluded.

READ MORE: Auto Crash Claims Six Lives On Kaduna-Abuja Highway

The Commissioner of Police, Musa Garba, expressed his appreciation for the bravery and commitment to duty demonstrated by the officers and personnel of the Command, as relayed by the spokesperson.

He added that the Commissioner of Police also issued a stern warning to criminals to refrain from operating within the state and emphasized the Police’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the lives and property of the people.