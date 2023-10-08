I’ll Choose Mercy Over KimOprah 1,000 Times” – Pere

Big Brother Naija reality show star, Pere Egbi has revealed his preference between colleagues, Mercy Eke and KimOprah.

In the latest episode of Clout Africa’s Getting PersonaL, Cross asked Pere who he preferred if he were to choose between KimOprah and Mercy, and without hesitation, Pere picked the latter.

Cross asked: “Pere, be honest if you were to choose between Mercy Eke and KimOprah, who would you choose?”

Pere responded: “Mercy Eke 1000 times. I’ll choose Mercy Eke aka Lamborghini.”

Recall that houseguest KimOprah was in an entanglement triangle with best friends, Cross and Pere during her three-week stint in the just concluded BBNaija All Stars season.

Pere’s inability to admit that she later ditched him for Cross made him engage in a verbal altercation with Doyin who confronted him with the harsh reality.

However, Pere later found solace in Mercy Eke towards the end of the show.