BBNaija All Stars: Pere Denies Knowing Alex (Video)

Former BBNaija ‘All-Stars’ season 8 housemate, Pere has denied knowing his colleague, Alex Unusual.

Recall that Pere during the reality star had an intense altercation with his colleague, Doyin in which he expressed his anger by punching through a wall.

The 38-year-old also fought Alex Unusual over a bed space and he had flipped the mattress while Alex was on it.

Speaking in a recent video that surfaced online, Pere maintained that punching through the wall while he was angry was a perfectly normal behavior, since people occasionally break things.

When asked about his second fight with Alex, he feigned ignorance and denied knowing Alex.

Watch video below: