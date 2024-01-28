Plateau: ‘Be Aggressive In Rooting Out Terrorists, Leave No Stone Unturned’ — COAS Lagbaja To Troops

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, has ordered troops of the ‘3rd Division’ of the Nigerian Army and joint task force of ‘Operation Safe Haven’ in Plateau State to go after the terrorists disturbing the peace of the state.

This is as recurring attacks in Mangu Local Government Area of the State, constantly leads to loss of lives and property.

According to a Saturday statement, Lagbaja gave the order while addressing the troops during an operational tour of the State.

Lagbaja told the troops to adopt a “more aggressive posture and decisively stamp out terrorists” causing mayhem in Plateau and adjoining States.

The COAS who inspected the arms and ammunition recovered by the troops expressed confidence in the troops to “leave no stone unturned in ensuring that peace is restored.”

“Go hard on those disturbing the peace of Plateau and neutralize any terrorist annihilating people and burning or destroying property and other economic valuables.

“Our Operations and activities must be in compliance with the rules of engagement and devoid of sentiments.”

On his part, Governor Caleb Mutfwang noted that he had never doubted the capability of the army and other security agencies to deliver on their constitutional mandate.

“The recent breach was totally avoidable and people must work harmoniously to regain peace and harmony,” Mutfwang said.