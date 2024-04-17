She Didn’t Want To Be Married Anymore – Kaka On Why Ex-Wife Divorced Him

Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, commonly known as Kaká, Brazilian football legend, has spoken up about his 2015 divorce in response to his ex-wife’s bizarre claim.

While playing for AC Milan in 2005, Kaka tied the knot with his childhood girlfriend Caroline Celico. The couple had a son and a daughter together before divorcing ten years later.

Last week, it was reported that Celico claimed she left the marriage because “he was too perfect for me”.

However, Kaka, now 41, disclosed in a podcast interview with Spanish outlet Sport that he did everything he could to avoid the breakup.

He said: “In 2015 I was married, and my wife at the time decided she didn’t want to be married anymore.

“She said, ‘I’m not happy and I attribute my unhappiness to marriage’.

“I was living in the United States, and she asked to go back to Brazil.

“Her words were, ‘I want to go back to Brazil, I want to live there and I don’t want to be married anymore’.”