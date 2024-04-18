Mohbad: Court To Serve Wunmi DNA Test Application Through Alternative Method

The Chief Magistrate Court in Ikorodu has ordered that Wunmi, the late singer’s wife, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, be served with notice of the pending DNA test application through alternative methods.

Monisola Odumosu, a member of the legal team, signed a statement to the Aloba family, which PUNCH Metro obtained on Wednesday.

In the motion filed by the legal team with Joseph Aloba, the late singer’s father, the family sought an order to serve Wunmi by posting all originating proceedings and additional processes in the matter at the respondent’s last known address.

According to the statement, the legal team, represented by Emmanuel Oroko, alleged that the sheriff failed twice to serve Wunmi with the court process.

Odumosu stated that “If the process were served on the last-known address of the respondent by Order of the Court, it would constitute good service and she would be aware of the pending suit. The Chief Magistrate granted the order and ordered that the respondent be served by posting the court process on her last known address.

“It will be recalled that the Aloba family is contesting the paternity of baby Liam and filed an application before the Family Court wherein it sought an order of the court against Wunmi to present herself and baby Liam for a DNA test at any recognised laboratory in Lagos.”

The statement added, the singer’s wife stated in a viral video that she was prepared for a DNA test, but that she had never been available for the court sheriff to serve her with the originating motion.

However, Odumosu revealed that the matter has been postponed till next month for the service report.

When contacted, Wunmi’s lawyer, Taiwo Olawanle, denied knowing about the court order.

He said, “We don’t have the court order. If we have an order, we will advise her to adhere to it. That is not a problem. But we are not aware of any order. I am just hearing that from you.”