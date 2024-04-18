Constitute Task Force To Investigate National Grid’s Recurring Collapse — Obi Tells FG

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has urged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to set up a technical task force of professionals to address the reoccurring national grid collapse.

In a statement signed by Yunusa Tanko, his spokesperson, on Wednesday in Onitsha, Anambra, the former Anambra Governor spoke amid the incessant reports of National Grid collapse.

According to him, the task force of real professionals should be constituted without political consideration so as to present a diagnosis of the crisis of the sector.

His words: “They will get to work to correct such simple slippage like incessant fire outbreaks that lead to perennial system collapse, drastically improve coordination and coherence between Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and distribution companies (DisCos).

READ ALSO: “I’m The Reason $1 Is Now N1,700, Power Grid Collapses, Refineries Don’t Work” – Basketmouth Sarcastically Reveals

“There will be no load rejection, and breath down on all operators to deliver on their technical responsibilities.

“This will rapidly improve power availability in the short term while the government develop clarity to articulate an integrated national electricity policy and a practical implementation roadmap that harmonises national and sub-national electricity reform.”

On April 15, the national electricity grid experienced another system collapse, leading to a nationwide blackout! the third time in 2024.

Meanwhile, TCN noted there has been full restoration after crediting the issue to a fire incident at the Afam power generating station.