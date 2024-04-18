Ayu Withdraws Suit Challenging Removal As PDP Chair

Suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has withdrawn the suit challenging his removal from office.

Ayu was suspended as PDP Chairman in March 2023, after the executive members of Igyorov ward in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue, passed a vote of no confidence in him over alleged anti-party activities.

Subsequently, one Terhide Utaan, through Emmanuel Ukala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, filed an ex parte motion marked MHC/633/2023 at a federal high court to restrain Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Party, having been suspended.

Following his suspension, the national working committee (NWC) of the PDP appointed Umar Damagum as the acting National Chairman.

Ayu’s notice of withdrawal is contained in suit no MHC/85/2023 dated April 15, filed at the Appeal Court in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

“Take notice that the appellant in pursuant herein intends and thus hereby wholly withdraws his appeal against all the respondents filed on the 27th day of June 2023 vide notice of appeal dated the 26th day of June 2023,” the document reads.

The withdrawal of the suit implies that the party can produce a substantive national chairman.

Recall that there have been calls by some party stakeholders, including members of the House of Representatives for Damagum to resign from his position.