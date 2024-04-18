‘Your Intimidation Won’t Hinder Pursuit Of Accountability’ — Kaduna Assembly To Bello El-Rufai After Threatening Speaker

Over the seemingly threatening messages directed at Yusuf Liman, the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, by , a federal lawmaker, the House has expressed concerns.

Bello, a lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, is the first son of Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of the State.

Recall that on Tuesday, the Kaduna House of Assembly established a committee to examine the finances of the State under the administration of the former Governor.

The 13-member committee was tasked to investigate loans, grants and project implementation from 2015 to 2023 — the period in which El-Rufai served as Governor.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, Suraj Bamalli, the Media Aide to the Kaduna speaker, said after the committee was established, Bello, in now-deleted posts via X, insulted the Assembly and called for a “fight”.

According to Bamalli, the federal lawmaker also sent “insulting and subtle threat messages” to the speaker via his WhatsApp account.

“Shortly after the establishment of a committee to investigate financial dealings, loans, grants, and projects implementation from 2015-2023 in Kaduna State, Hon. Bello el-Rufai took to social media with two tweets, now deleted, insinuating a call to “fight” and disrespecting the entire legislative arm of government.

“Additionally, he sent insulting and subtle threat messages to the Rt. Hon speaker of Kaduna State house of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Liman via WhatsApp.

“The screenshots of these tweets and messages have been widely circulated, causing concern among the citizens of Kaduna State,” the statement read.

He furthered that it is “disheartening” that a Federal lawmaker would resort to such behaviour and attempt to obstruct legislative duties.

“The members of the Assembly took an oath to uphold the integrity of their office and ensure due diligence in their duties, regardless of any attempts at intimidation or threats.

“Threats and intimidation from anyone, including federal lawmakers, will not deter the Kaduna House of Assembly from its pursuit of justice and accountability,” he added.