Yusuf Liman, Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, has revealed the reason the Assembly is investigating the loans taken by the administration of Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past Governor of the State.

He disclosed this on Tuesday after the House set up a 13-man committee on fact-finding of financial dealings, loans and grants, and other project implementations from 2015-2023.

According to him, the matter would be properly and diligently examined, as everyone will be fair hearing with no one victimised or ridiculed in the course of the investigations.

He said he doesn’t want people to see the state legislative body as a bunch of plaint lawmakers and rubber stamp legislators.

“We just want to analyze the last administration’s spendings so that we can stand with our shoulders high by the time we finish from the assembly, we do not want anyone to call us rubber stamp legislators, we are not going to do this investigation to ridicule anybody, but we will do the right thing,” he said.

This is coming weeks after El-Rufai’s successor, Uba Sani, stated that his predecessor bequeathed a huge debt burden of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities to his administration.