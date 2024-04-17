Miyetti Allah Demands Bodejo’s Immediate Release

Fulani socio-cultural organization, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, on Tuesday, called for the immediate release of its President, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, who is currently in the custody of Nigeria’s Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Secretary of the group, Saleh Alhassan, who made the call in a statement issued in Abuja, expressed concern that Bodejo’s detention is hindering the path toward harmony, understanding, and reconciliation among diverse ethnic groups.

This, according to him, has stifled the invaluable contributions and wisdom he could bring to constructive dialogues and resolution of existing tensions in the country.

“His release is not just a matter of justice; it represents a pivotal step toward fostering an environment of reconciliation, tolerance, and mutual respect among all communities,” Alhassan explained.

Recall that Bodejo was arrested on January 23 at the Miyetti Allah office in Karu LGA of Nasarawa State, over the unveiling of a vigilante group in the state.

Bodejo has since been arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on a three-count charge bordering on terrorism.