Corruption Allegations: “Ganduje Remains Chairman, His Suspension Was Criminal” – APC

The All Progressives Congress has reaffirmed that Abdullahi Ganduje remains the party’s national chairman amid corrupt allegations levelled against him by the Kano State Anti-Corruption agency.

Recall that some members of Ganduje’s ward in the state had reportedly suspended him over alleged financial crime.

Reacting to development on Tuesday, the spokesman of the APC, Felix Morka described the move as criminal and insisted that Ganduje remains the party’s chairman.

He added that those behind that suspension are not card-carrying members of APC in the Ward but are individuals affiliated with senior officials and representatives of the New Nigeria People Party.

Felix said: “We urge our Party faithful and the general public to disregard reports of the suspension of the National Chairman who is, and remains, the National Chairman of our great Party.

“The purported suspension was the devious act of a group of impersonators of Ward officials out to cause mischief and create confusion in the otherwise peaceful Ganduje Ward chapter of our Party.

“This act procured by officials of the ruling NNPP in Kano is part of the despicable program of political persecution launched by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against Dr. Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano state.

“The purported suspension is downright criminal, and of no effect whatsoever. The legitimate Executive Committee of the Ganduje Ward has since denounced the action and reaffirmed Dr. Ganduje as a bonafide member of the Party in the Ward, and in good standing.

“The Party has filed a petition with the Inspector General of Police requesting an expedited investigation of this matter and that the perpetrators and their sponsors be brought to justice.”